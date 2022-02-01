Larkin scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Larkin opened the scoring in the last minute of the first period, but the Ducks answered early in the second. In overtime, Larkin won a faceoff back to Jordan Oesterle, who scored the game-winner. Through 13 games in January, Larkin racked up eight goals, six assists, 47 shots and a plus-3 rating. He's the Red Wings' team leader in goals with 23, and he's added 20 helpers, 128 shots, a plus-4 rating and 29 PIM from his first-line role.