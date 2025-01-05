Larkin scored two goals on six shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Larkin opened the scoring on the power play in the first period and added an empty-netter in the third. He's racked up four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak, and he also has 25 shots on net in that span. So far, Larkin's production under new head coach Todd McLellan is positive, so the center should be in most fantasy lineups as long as his scoring stays up.
