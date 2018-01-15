Larkin scored a goal during a 4-0 victory Sunday over Chicago.

Andreas Athanasiou was able to find the 21-year-old perched in front of the goal crease, and Larkin found the twine to record his first goal of 2018. Larkin has found his stride during his junior season as he's now up to 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) in 42 games -- already surpassing point total from last year -- and since he's averaging 19:53 of ice time coupled with 2:20 on the power play, there's no reason he can't keep up his current pace.