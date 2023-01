Larkin scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Larkin extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) with his second-period tally. The center reached the 40-point mark with his 15th goal of the season, and he's earned 13 of those points with the man advantage. He's added 131 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating while playing in his usual top-line role through 43 appearances.