Larkin scored in his third-consecutive contest Tuesday, but the Devils cruised to a 6-2 victory.

Larkin, who has eight points in six outings, connected on the game's first goal by driving to the net and deflecting in a pass by Dominik Kubalik. But like the rest of the Red Wings' roster Tuesday, Larkin didn't produce much after the initial burst. The 26-year-old center generated just one shot but added three hits. Larkin, who had a goal and two assists against the Devils on Oct. 15, has collected 22 points in 18 career games against the franchise.