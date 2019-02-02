Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out 1-2 weeks with strained oblique
Larkin won't dress for Saturday's game against the Senators due to a strained oblique. According to coach Jeff Blashill, he will be sidelined for a week or two, John Keating of Fox Sports Detroit reports.
The Red Wings will be down some major firepower without Larkin and his 49 points -- 22 goals and 27 assists -- in the press box. Without him available, the Red Wings may be forced to recall a forward or roll with seven defensemen Saturday. He can safely be ruled out for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights as well and can be considered highly questionable for next Saturday's contest versus the Sabres.
