Larkin is dealing with an upper-body injury that will keep him out of action for at least a week, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports Monday.

Larkin was already designated for injured reserve Monday but coach Derek Lalonde confirmed that the center was dealing with an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old Larkin racked up an impressive six goals on 27 shots in his last seven contests, adding two assists as well. Without Larkin or J.T. Compher (undisclosed), Joe Veleno looks set to take the first-line center role.