Larkin (leg) will not play in Sunday's road clash against New Jersey.

Head coach Todd McLellan ruled Larkin out for Sunday's contest, but he added that the center will be considered day-to-day ahead of each game of Detroit's four-game road trip until his return. Larkin picked up the injury in Friday's contest against Florida and will miss his first game of the season. Overall, the 29-year-old star has 28 goals, 27 assists, 190 shots on net, 34 hits and 31 blocked shots across 63 games this season. His next chance to return to action is Tuesday against the Panthers.