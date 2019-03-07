Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out of action Thursday
Larkin (back) will not play Thursday night against the Rangers,
According to this latest report, Larkin's back issue has been lingering, and with the Wings well out of the playoff picture, it's no surprise that the young leader is being held out. Detroit very well could play forward/defenseman Luke Witkowski in Larkin's absence, but it's also conceivable that a reinforcement will be summoned from AHL Grand Rapids for the upcoming home contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...