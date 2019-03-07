Larkin (back) will not play Thursday night against the Rangers,

According to this latest report, Larkin's back issue has been lingering, and with the Wings well out of the playoff picture, it's no surprise that the young leader is being held out. Detroit very well could play forward/defenseman Luke Witkowski in Larkin's absence, but it's also conceivable that a reinforcement will be summoned from AHL Grand Rapids for the upcoming home contest.