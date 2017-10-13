Larkin provided two clutch assists in Thursday night's 4-2 road win over the Coyotes.

First, the fleet-footed Larkin set up Henrik Zetterberg for the equalizer, then he blew through traffic and orchestrated the primary setup on a Luke Glendening shorthanded tally for the game-winning score. It's been a great start for the Michigan native, as he has one goal and four assists, helping the Wings to a 3-1 record in the early going.