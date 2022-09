Larkin is pain free in training camp after undergoing core muscle surgery in April according to Ansar Khan of mlive.com.

That's great news for Red Wings fans as Larkin is the Red Wings top forward. Larkin is in the last year of a five-year contract signed in 2018 and is hoping to remain with Detroit long-term. Larkin had a terrific 2021-22 campaign, scoring 31 goals and adding 38 assists in 71 contests. Look for a 75-plus point season if he can remain healthy.