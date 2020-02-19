Play

Larkin collected two assists in a 4-3 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

After four games without a point, Larkin's name showed up twice Tuesday, giving the 23-year-old 42 points in 62 games. His 23:23 of ice time versus the Canadiens broke a streak of three straight games playing less than 20 minutes. This was Larkin's second multi-point performance this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories