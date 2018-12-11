Larkin cashed in on his 12th goal of the season Monday in a 3-1 home win over the Kings.

Kings defenseman Derek Forbort made a lazy pass that Larkin intercepted and turned into a goal to the delight of the fans at Little Caesars Arena, but not before dangling around 2016 Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty. Larkin, who is up to 12 goals and 17 assists through 31 games, should have no trouble establishing a new career high in points by the time his fourth NHL campaign is in the books.