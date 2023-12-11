Larkin (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Monday.
The team didn't provide an update on the nature or severity of Larkin's injury but the fact that he had to be helped off the ice against Ottawa on Saturday doesn't bode well for a short-term absence. At a minimum, the world-class center should be expected to miss the club's next four contests due to his placement on injured reserve.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Exits Saturday's contest•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two tallies in Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Back at it with clutch apple•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Expected back Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: On non-roster list•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Set to miss next two games•