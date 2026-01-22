Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Plays OT hero in Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
After helping to set up Simon Edvinsson for Detroit's opening tally late in the first period, Larkin took advantage of a giveaway by Easton Cowan at center ice to convert a two-on-nothing break for the Wings. The GWG was Larkin's seventh of the season, adding to what was already a new career high. The 29-year-old center also extended a modest point streak to three games, and through 10 contests in January he's produced four goals and nine points.
