Larkin scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

After helping to set up Simon Edvinsson for Detroit's opening tally late in the first period, Larkin took advantage of a giveaway by Easton Cowan at center ice to convert a two-on-nothing break for the Wings. The GWG was Larkin's seventh of the season, adding to what was already a new career high. The 29-year-old center also extended a modest point streak to three games, and through 10 contests in January he's produced four goals and nine points.