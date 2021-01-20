Larkin recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Larkin had the secondary helper on Anthony Mantha's second-period power-play tally and the lone helper on Tyler Bertuzzi's goal in overtime. The 24-year-old Larkin has produced four points and 15 shots in four games this year. With no hesitation to shoot, the top-line center should always be considered a threat to score as he flirts with a point-per-game pace early on. He also won 13 of 16 faceoffs Tuesday, which was his best performance of the year at the dot.