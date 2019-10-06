Larkin registered a goal and an assist in Saturday's season-opening road win over the Predators.

Larkin sustained a preseason injury late in the offseason, but the young leader looked just fine, finishing with more ice time (22:10) than any other Detroit forward in this hard-fought battle against a competitive Predators squad. Due to the rapid development of top-line cohorts Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi, this very well could be the year that Larkin puts up more points than games played.