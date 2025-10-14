Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Point in each game this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin scored a goal and six PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over Toronto.
Larkin opened the scoring on the power play late in the first period. He backhanded a loose puck at the top of the crease over Anthony Stolarz's glove during a scramble in the crease. Larkin has a point in each of the Wings' first three games (two goals, one assist; 12 shots). Both goals have come with the man advantage.
