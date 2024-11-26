Larkin scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Larkin found the back of the net midway through the third period, and that goal would spark the Red Wings' comeback. This was Larkin's 12th goal of the campaign, and the star center is now riding a five-game point streak, posting three goals and three assists in that stretch.
