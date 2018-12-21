Larkin deposited an empty-net goal Thursday in a 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

Just when it appeared that Larkin's point streak would end at eight games, the resourceful pivot launched a shot all the way from the goal stripe in the defensive zone and the puck dribbled into the uncovered net. The 22-year-old from Waterford, Michigan is playing exceptionally well (34 points in 36 games) and keeping his head high despite the Wings struggling to stand out in the Atlantic Division.

More News
Our Latest Stories