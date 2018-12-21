Larkin deposited an empty-net goal Thursday in a 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

Just when it appeared that Larkin's point streak would end at eight games, the resourceful pivot launched a shot all the way from the goal stripe in the defensive zone and the puck dribbled into the uncovered net. The 22-year-old from Waterford, Michigan is playing exceptionally well (34 points in 36 games) and keeping his head high despite the Wings struggling to stand out in the Atlantic Division.