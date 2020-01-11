Larkin scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.

Larkin scored at 5:32 of the second period on a feed from Filip Hronek. The star center also tallied the only goal in the shootout to secure the win. Larkin has two markers and three helpers over his last five games. He's up to 29 points, 140 shots on goal and a minus-15 rating in 45 contests. While he's nowhere near last year's 73-point pace, the 23-year-old's recent form suggests he may have rediscovered his scoring touch since the calendar flipped to 2020.