Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Post-Christmas surge continues
Larkin scored two goals in a 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo on Thursday.
Larkin is well-behind his 73-point pace from last season, but he has picked things up since Christmas. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his last 17 games. You may still be able to scoop him in a keeper format, especially if his owner only sees 39 points in 55 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Churns out helper•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Storming into All-Star break•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Factors in on all three goals•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Stretches hot streak•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Point streak up to five games•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Adds power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.