Larkin scored two goals in a 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Larkin is well-behind his 73-point pace from last season, but he has picked things up since Christmas. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his last 17 games. You may still be able to scoop him in a keeper format, especially if his owner only sees 39 points in 55 games.