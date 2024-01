Larkin posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Larkin managed only shot in the contest, but the captain's apple extended his point streak to three games. The talented top-line pivot has just one multi-point effort in a month's span, but he's still performing at a predictable level overall based on 14 goals and 20 assists -- including 15 points on the power play -- through 35 games.