Larkin scored his fourth goal of the season on four shots, adding two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Little has gone right for the 2-6-2 Wings to begin the season, but Larkin has been a bright spot with eight points through 10 games. The 24-year-old scored 32 goals and 73 points in 76 games just two seasons ago, but given the lack of talent around him, he'll be hard-pressed to maintain close to a point-a-game pace again.