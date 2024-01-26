Larkin scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Flyers.

The 27-year-old roofed a bouncing puck over Samuel Ersson less than two minutes into the second period to open the scoring, and it was all the offense Alex Lyon would need. Larkin extended his point streak to 10 games in the process, a surge in which he's racked up seven goals and 13 points. He remains on pace for a career-best season with 20 goals and 44 points in 42 contests.