Larkin scored a power-play goal, fired three shots on net and served four PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Larkin was the first name on the scoresheet in Wednesday's contest as he put the Red Wings up on a power play just eight minutes into the opening period. With the power-play twine finder, he is up to 21 goals, 37 points, 121 shots on net and 25 blocks through 41 appearances this season. With the Red Wings officially at the halfway point of their season, Larkin is on pace for a new career high in goals. To do so, he would need at least 34 goals to surpass the 33 twine finders he had two seasons ago. While his point production has slowed over the last 10 games with just four tallies, he has showcased an ability to heat up earlier this season, giving him a real shot to reach a few career-best numbers. He remains a high-level option in all fantasy formats this season.