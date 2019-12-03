Larkin scored a power-play goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Larkin was the only Red Wing who was able to sneak a puck behind Semyon Varlamov. Larkin has scored only seven times this season, but he still has 18 points in 30 games. He's not likely to match his career-best 73-point campaign from last season, but Larkin should still end up around 55 to 60 points if he stays healthy.