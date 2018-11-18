Larkin scored his eighth goal of the season with less than a minute left in overtime during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

The Red Wings stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to notch the road win, and Larkin recorded his second game-winner of the year in the process. He now has 19 points in 20 games, and after a few seasons in lesser roles getting his feet wet in the NHL, the 22-year-old is thriving as Detroit's No. 1 center.