Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pots OT winner against Devils
Larkin scored his eighth goal of the season with less than a minute left in overtime during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
The Red Wings stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to notch the road win, and Larkin recorded his second game-winner of the year in the process. He now has 19 points in 20 games, and after a few seasons in lesser roles getting his feet wet in the NHL, the 22-year-old is thriving as Detroit's No. 1 center.
