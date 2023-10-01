Larkin contributed two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Larkin is already gelling with Alex DeBrincat, who arrived in Detroit after an offseason sign-and-trade transaction. Last season, Larkin tied personal bests based on 32 goals and 47 assists, and he showed mark improvement on the man advantage with 31 points, smashing previous career highs in that key special teams spot. With the help of DeBrincat, this could be the year that Larkin becomes a truly elite fantasy option.