Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pots two goals
Larkin scored a pair of goals with eight shots on net in a 6-4 loss to the Flames on Friday.
The 22-year-old has a modest three-game point streak, but two goals and six points during that little stretch. With his two goals, Larkin moved a little closer to averaging a points per game this season. He has 20 goals and 47 points in 49 contests. Larkin is also just three goals behind the career high he set as a rookie four seasons ago.
