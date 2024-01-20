Larkin managed a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

There's no doubt that Larkin cares more about the pursuit of winning hockey games than a personal point streak, and the Wings fell short in this one, but fantasy managers counting on Detroit's captain must be thrilled that he's put up a goal or an assist in seven consecutive tilts. Larkin has motored his way toward five goals and four assists in that span, plus he's two man-advantage points away from 20 for the second time in his career.