Larkin earned a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Larkin continues to do what he does best: lead by example. The 26-year-old captain has generated six goals and eight assists, while missing the scoresheet in just two of 11 games to start the season. The point-packing pivot shook off an upper-body injury in October, which was critical seeing as how a number of Wings forwards are injured, including Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body), who -- when healthy -- works on the top line with Larkin.