Larkin (upper body) participated in Wednesday's practice session but won't play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Sabres, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Larkin has been recovering from an upper-body injury during training camp. Although he hasn't been cleared to play, head coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday that Larkin is making progress. In addition to missing Thursday's exhibition game, Larkin could also be held out for Saturday's preseason finale against Columbus. It remains unclear whether he'll be in the mix to suit up for the Red Wings' Opening Night matchup against the Rangers on Oct. 2.