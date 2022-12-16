Larkin (hand) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin suffered a hand injury Tuesday against the Hurricanes in the second period and did not return. He missed Wednesday's tilt against Minnesota and is likely to miss Saturday's clash against the Senators. Larkin has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.
