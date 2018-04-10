Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Preparing for World Championship
Larkin will play for Team USA in the 2018 World Championship in Denmark next month, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin's Red Wings teammate Frans Nielsen -- a Danish pivot -- reportedly will join the international tournament as well. Last season, Sweden took home its 10th title with Toronto's William Nylander named MVP.
