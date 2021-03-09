Larkin (upper body) is considered probable for Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, but he'll still be a game-time decision.
It's safe to assume Larkin will be in the lineup against the Lightning, but his status likely won't be officially confirmed until pregame warmups. He's tallied four goals and 11 points in 22 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Uncertain for Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Takes ice Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out for next two games•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Will miss next two games•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Defensive skill needs refining•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Breaks mini slump•