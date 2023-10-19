Larkin notched three assists, four shots on goal and seven PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
Larkin assisted on goals by Ben Chiarot and David Perron in the second period as well as Alex DeBrincat's empty-netter in the third. Two of those helpers came on the power play, giving Larkin four power-play points among his one goal and five assists over four games to begin the season. The center is in fine playmaking form, and he's been a bit unlucky to bury just one of 22 shots so far.
