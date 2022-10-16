Larkin scored a goal and was credited with two assists as the Red Wings topped the Devils 5-2 Saturday.

Larkin, who lost one of his wingers on the top line Saturday, displayed versatility with a variety of teammates. With Vitek Vanecek missing his goalie stick, Larkin scored with .08 seconds remaining in the second period, lifting the Red Wings to a 4-2 lead. The 26-year-old captain also assisted on goals by defenseman Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik. With linemate Tyler Bertuzzi leaving Saturday's game with an arm injury, Larkin could see a variety of wingers on the top line with sophomore sniper Lucas Raymond.