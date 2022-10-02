Larkin found twine in Saturday's 3-0 preseason win over the Blackhawks.
Larkin spent the offseason rehabbing from core muscle surgery, so fans of the Winged Wheel must be thrilled to see the captain back in action. His 20:53 of ice time was highest of any Wings forward in the preseason win. Last season, Larkin recorded 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: No issues heading into camp•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Expects to be ready for camp•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Season over•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Fantastic April continues•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two helpers in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two assists in Tuesday's win•