Larkin found twine in Saturday's 3-0 preseason win over the Blackhawks.

Larkin spent the offseason rehabbing from core muscle surgery, so fans of the Winged Wheel must be thrilled to see the captain back in action. His 20:53 of ice time was highest of any Wings forward in the preseason win. Last season, Larkin recorded 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games.