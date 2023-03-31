Larkin supplied a goal in a 3-2 win over Carolina on Thursday.

Larkin's second-period marker tied the game at 2-2 and was scored on the power play. He's up to 28 goals and 72 points in 73 contests this season, including 28 points with the man advantage. Larkin's been strong in March, contributing six goals and 15 points over his last 14 appearances.