Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Provides offense in defeat
Larkin scored twice on three shots in a 4-2 loss to Calgary on Sunday.
Larkin was a one-man offense for Detroit, getting the Red Wings on the board with a brilliant individual rush in the first period and drawing them to within 3-2 with two minutes left in regulation. The 23-year-old won't approach his 32 goals or 73 points of a year ago, but he's provided a respectable 17 goals and 45 points in 64 games for the last-place Wings.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pair of assists helps seal home win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Works hard to pluck apple•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Post-Christmas surge continues•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Churns out helper•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Storming into All-Star break•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Factors in on all three goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.