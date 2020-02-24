Larkin scored twice on three shots in a 4-2 loss to Calgary on Sunday.

Larkin was a one-man offense for Detroit, getting the Red Wings on the board with a brilliant individual rush in the first period and drawing them to within 3-2 with two minutes left in regulation. The 23-year-old won't approach his 32 goals or 73 points of a year ago, but he's provided a respectable 17 goals and 45 points in 64 games for the last place Wings.