Larkin has chipped in two goals on nine shots through three games for Team USA as part of the 2018 World Championship.

Larkin and Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson are the only Americans to have scored twice in the international tournament so far. However, the former has cooled off since striking twice against Team Canada in a thrilling shootout win in the opening contest. Larkin will look to get back on track against Latvia on Thursday.