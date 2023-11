Larkin contributed a goal among five shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

The Red Wings captain was held off the scoresheet in five straight contests leading up to Wednesday's victory, and that included box-score goose eggs in the Global Series in Sweden last week. Still, Larkin has six goals and 12 assists for a point-per-game average through 18 games. Additionally, 11 of his points have taken place on the power play.