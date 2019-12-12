Larkin is considered a question mark for Thursday's game against the Jets due to an illness, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Larkin is coming off of a stretch of four points in the last four games, so it would be an inopportune time for him to miss out on some action. Even if he does sit out Thursday, Larkin's absence would presumably not last long beyond that. With Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed) already ruled out, the Red Wings may be forced to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen if Larkin can't suit up.