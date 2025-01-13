Larkin scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist Sunday in a 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Larkin set up Marco Kasper at even strength to open the scoring in the first period before netting his team-leading 10th power-play marker of the campaign in the middle frame. Larkin is on fire through five games in January, racking up five goals, eight points and a plus-2 rating. The 28-year-old center has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion since Todd McLellan took over as head coach Dec. 27. Larkin's at 18 goals and 19 assists through 42 games, trailing only Lucas Raymond for the team lead in points (46).