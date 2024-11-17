Larkin scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Larkin's tally with 1:27 left in the third period denied David Rittich a shutout, but that was about it. The 28-year-old Larkin reached the 10-goal mark for the season with this tally, and he has scored five of them while adding two assists over seven contests in November. The center has 13 points, 44 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 17 outings in a top-line role.