Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Reaches 25 helpers before new year
Larkin picked up a secondary assist in Wednesday's 3-1 road loss to the Devils.
While secondary helpers aren't all that exciting, it all counts the same in fantasy, and Larkin's now up to 25 assists on the season. At this rate, the speedster's going to obliterate his career-high of 45 points set as a rookie in 2015-16, and he needs just one more man-advantage point to set a personal best in that area as well. Let us extend our congratulations if you happened to draft Larkin in the late rounds following his sophomore slump of a 2016-17 campaign that included an egregious minus-28 rating.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Adds another two assists•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Collects three assists in win over Isles•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Doesn't let up in blowout loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Goes off for three points in commanding win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Learning to effectively harness speed•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two points Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...