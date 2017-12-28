Larkin picked up a secondary assist in Wednesday's 3-1 road loss to the Devils.

While secondary helpers aren't all that exciting, it all counts the same in fantasy, and Larkin's now up to 25 assists on the season. At this rate, the speedster's going to obliterate his career-high of 45 points set as a rookie in 2015-16, and he needs just one more man-advantage point to set a personal best in that area as well. Let us extend our congratulations if you happened to draft Larkin in the late rounds following his sophomore slump of a 2016-17 campaign that included an egregious minus-28 rating.