Larkin scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Larkin got the Red Wings off to a good start with his tally at 3:47 of the first period, but Stars goalie Anton Khudobin wouldn't make another mistake. Through 42 games, Larkin has 10 goals, 26 points, 129 shots on goal and a minus-15 rating. A slow offensive season can be explained by his 7.8 shooting percentage, slightly under his career rate of .94 percent. With the Red Wings lacking many dangerous scoring threats, opposing defenses can contain Larkin, and he hasn't been able to break free yet.