Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Reaches double-digit goals
Larkin scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Larkin got the Red Wings off to a good start with his tally at 3:47 of the first period, but Stars goalie Anton Khudobin wouldn't make another mistake. Through 42 games, Larkin has 10 goals, 26 points, 129 shots on goal and a minus-15 rating. A slow offensive season can be explained by his 7.8 shooting percentage, slightly under his career rate of .94 percent. With the Red Wings lacking many dangerous scoring threats, opposing defenses can contain Larkin, and he hasn't been able to break free yet.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Way off last year's pace•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Will play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Missing from practice again•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: All clear Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Questionable with illness•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.