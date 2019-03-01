Coach Jeff Blashill deemed Larkin (undisclosed) good to go for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Larkin has battled some soreness of late, skipping practice Thursday because of it, but it won't cost him any live action. He should resume his role as the team's top-line center and on the first power-play unit, looking to add to his recent stretch of nine points over the last eight games.